Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

Cruz entered his plea Wednesday after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency.
Credit: Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table with defense attorney David Wheeler, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Cruz entered his plea Wednesday after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 

A penalty trial will determine if the 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student will receive a sentence of death or life in prison.

The judge hopes testimony can begin in January.

