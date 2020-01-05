New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing

President Donald Trump's newest White House press secretary is expected to hold her first formal briefing.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's new spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, is to face reporters for the first time in the White House Briefing Room on Friday, something her predecessor never did during a nine-month stint as press secretary.

During past administrations, a White House press secretary holding a formal briefing would hardly be news, but it's an oddity in the current administration, in which the media-obsessed Trump sees himself as his best spokesman, communications director and strategist.

Asked on Thursday if she was going to be taking the podium soon, McEnany quipped: “Never say never.” Later, White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted that McEnany, Trump's fourth press secretary, would take the podium Friday afternoon.

Trump shook up his communications team in early April. Stephanie Grisham, who had held the titles of press secretary and White House communications director since last June, was removed after never holding a formal press briefing. She rejoined the first lady's office in a new role as Melania Trump’s chief of staff.