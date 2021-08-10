Nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System set for Wednesday

FEMA has announced that on Wednesday the agency will work in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission to conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System along with Wireless Emergency Alerts.
The country-wide system test will happen Aug. 11 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern/ 11:20 a.m. Pacific, and will come in two parts, one to test the WEA and the other to test the EAS and the capabilities of the two systems.
The test will be similar to monthly tests usually conducted by state authorities and will be delivered in English or Spanish, FEMA said. Test alerts will be received on the cellphones of consumers who have elected to receive test messages on their devices. You can read about how to elect to opt in to receive test messages for these alert systems on the FCC's website.