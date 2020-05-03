NASA reveals name of the next Mars rover

The winning name was picked out of 28,000 submissions from grade school students across the country.

NASA's new Mars rover has officially been named Perseverance.

The announcement was made Thursday during a celebration at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia. Alex Mather, a seventh grader at the school, submitted the winning entry to the "Name the Rover" essay contest.

NASA received more than 28,000 essay entries last year submitted by students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

NASA says nearly 4,700 educators, professional and space enthusiasts from across the country helped narrow it down to 155 semifinalists. That was later narrowed down to nine finalists which were submitted to a public opinion poll.

NASA says the final selection came from Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

The rover is targeted to land on Mars' Jezero Crater around 2:40 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 18, 2021.

In addition to taking photos and samples, the rover will be equipped with a pulsed laser that can vaporize small portions of rock from up to 20 feet away NASA says it may help find signs of fossilized microbial life.