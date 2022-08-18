Monkey business behind 911 call from California zoo

A Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up a cell phone from a golf cart that had been left too close to him, and started dialing

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it's a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.