Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS, France — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell, where he was being held in an investigation into the rape and sex trafficking of minors, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the 75-year-old agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, will never face trial. They described his death as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting sex-trafficking charges.

Brunel's lawyers suggested Saturday that he, too, killed himself.

In a statement, they described his “distress” and repeated requests for provisional release from jail.

“Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped declaring his innocence,” they said. “His decision was not guided by guilt, but by a deep sentiment of injustice.” The lawyers would not further comment on what happened.

Paris police are investigating Brunel's death, the prosecutor’s office said. Brunel’s legal team had repeatedly complained about the conditions of his detention and sought to have him released pending trial.

Brunel was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as part of a broad French probe unleashed by the U.S. sex-trafficking charges against Epstein. A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was considered central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the U.S. financier and his circle. Epstein traveled often to France and had apartments in Paris.

One of Epstein’s main accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modeling work.

Multiple women who identified themselves as victims have spoken to police since the French probe was opened in 2019, and at times expressed frustration with the slow pace of the investigation.

One of them, Thysia Huisman, said Saturday that the news of Brunel’s death sent her into “shock.”

“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former model who told police she was drugged and raped by Brunel as a teen, told The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”

A lawyer representing Huisman and other victims, Anne-Claire Le Jeune, said other women involved in the case feel the same.

“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she told The AP.

She expressed doubt that the investigation would lead to a trial because Brunel was so central to the case. She also voiced concerns that Brunel's death means his accusers won’t get any official recognition of their status as victims.

“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps," Huisman said.

She expressed hope that Brunel's death won't discourage women from continuing to speak out about abuse. The investigation, along with a growing reckoning about sexual misconduct in France, has “freed up women to talk about it,” she said. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”

Brunel was named in U.S. court filings, too. The spokesperson for the prosecutors who charged Epstein in New York declined comment on Brunel's death. Giuffre's U.S. lawyers did not immediately comment.

Britain’s Prince Andrew recently agreed to settle a case in which Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. Guiffre says she was supplied to Andrew by Epstein, charges that Andrew denies. The settlement, in which Andrew agreed to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity, avoids a trial.

