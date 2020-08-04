x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WQAD.com

nation-world

Mississippi governor declares Confederate Heritage Month

The document does not mention slavery as the central issue of the Civil War. It says Americans should learn from the “mistakes and successes” of the past.
Credit: Getty Images
The Mississippi State flags flies April 17, 2001 in Pascagoula, MS. (Photo by Bill Colgin/Getty Images)

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has declared April as Confederate Heritage Month. 

The first-year governor is following the practice of several of his Democratic and Republican predecessors. The state’s only African American congressman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, says Reeves's action is “unnecessary.” 

The Mississippi chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans posted Reeves's proclamation on its Facebook page.
Mississippi Division Sons of Confederate Veterans
Whereas, flags have been used as patriotic symbols of pride since th...
Facebook

The document does not mention slavery as the central issue of the Civil War. It says Americans should learn from the “mistakes and successes” of the past. 

Mississippi is the last state with a flag that prominently features the Confederate battle emblem.

RELATED: Confederate paraphernalia to be banned from all Marine bases

RELATED: ‘Burn a rebel flag, get a free chocolate’: Chocolate shop sells out after posting controversial sign