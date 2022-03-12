Missiles hit US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties reported

Iraqi security forces say several missiles hit the building, but there were no immediate reports of any casualties from the attack.

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have been fired toward the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building.

The officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the attacks, without saying where they originated.