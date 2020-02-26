Milwaukee Mayor: Multiple fatalities in shooting at Molson Coors complex

Mayor Barrett said there have been multiple deaths after a shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed Wednesday afternoon that multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in the shooting. He called it “a horrible, horrible day for the employees here.”

Molson Coors tweeted an "active situation" had occurred at their Milwaukee facility Wednesday. The company said they had been "working closely with the Milwaukee Police" and would provide updates. Firefighters and police were seen entering the campus wearing ballistic gear.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported that a MolsonCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.” TMJ-TV reported that facilities in the are including the MolsonCoors campus and a nearby school were on lockdown as police continued their investigation.

MolsonCoors holds tours for the public and is a popular stop for tourists visiting Milwaukee, but it was no immediately clear if tours were being held at the time of the incident.