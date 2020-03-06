Boy writes letter to rattlesnake at Michigan zoo

The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing posted a letter written to the zoo’s rattlesnake by 3-year-old Wayne (who is almost 4). In the letter he says he wants the zookeepers to bring the rattlesnake to him because he wants to pet it. He goes on to say he isn’t scared of the animal, in fact, he’s never scared. He also had questions for the “rattler”, including what it likes to eat—because he likes to eat tacos and vegetables.