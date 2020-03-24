Mexican man dies in ICE custody; 10th since October

The 42-year-old is the 10th person to die in ICE custody since October. Eight people died the previous year.

HOUSTON — A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday.

ICE said Hernandez's preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock, but did not provide further details.