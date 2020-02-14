McDonald's may install devices to prevent ice cream machines from breaking

Just in time for Shamrock Shake season!

CHICAGO — The ice cream machines at McDonald's that are notorious for breaking down are reportedly getting a device to help keep them up and running.

Business Insider said some franchisees are teaming up with a software company Kytch to make the equipment. It's expected to detect and correct minor malfunctions within the machines. It will also let the employees know what's wrong with detailed information about the specific issue.

The device, which was introduced in May 2019, would attach to the current machines, according to Business Insider. The outlet reported that some fast-food locations have already implemented the device.

“Providing a restaurant experience that our customers expect is among our top priorities,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “McDonald’s Corporation and its franchisees are constantly working together on improving and enhancing the restaurant experience so that customers can enjoy McDonald’s food where and when they want it.”