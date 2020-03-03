Man who harassed Florida school shooting victims gets 5 years in prison

Evidence shows he used Instagram accounts to harass and threaten families of those who were killed or wounded during the 2018 mass shooting.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla — A California man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking the families of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims.

A federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, California. He was convicted by a jury in October.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

Evidence shows he used Instagram accounts to harass and threaten families of those who were killed or wounded during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day 2018. The shooting left 17 dead and 17 wounded.