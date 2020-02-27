Leap Day deals and freebies: 7-Eleven, Olive Garden, Krispy Kreme and more

With Feb. 29th coming around just once every four years, there are plenty of Leap Day deals and freebies to celebrate having an extra day this year.

WASHINGTON — It happens once every four years so companies are ready to celebrate the Leap Year with some special deals.

During every presidential election and summer Olympics year, an extra day is added to the month of February. So instead of 28 days, this year February will have 29 days. We have leap years in order to sync our calendar with the Earth's revolutions around the sun.

This year's Feb. 29 will be extra special because it will be on a Saturday for the first time since 1992.

Several stores, companies and travel websites are offering sales to celebrate this infrequent occurrence. Some of the offers are only valid at participating locations, so be sure to check with your local locations just to be safe before showing up.

FOOD and DRINKS

7-Eleven: Participating 7-Eleven stores will offer $2.29 whole pizzas from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Customers can also order the $2.29 pizzas for delivery through the 7NOW deliver app. And if you're new to the app, receive a $29 discount on any order over $50 by using the promo code 29OFF50.

Olive Garden: "Leapling" guests, those born on Feb. 29, can get four free Dolicinis to make up for those lost birthday years. Olive Garden will also be offering $2.29* Take Home entrées to all guests on that date.

Miller Lite: The beer maker canceled its deal for Saturday out of respect for the shooting tragedy at the Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee. It tweeted a thank you on Thursday also apologizing for ending the Leap Day promotion, saying "given the recent news in our hometown, we will not be proceeding."

To celebrate Leap Day being on a Saturday for the first time since 1992, Miller was planning to refund everyone with a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day.

Krispy Kreme: Starting Feb. 29, Krispy Kreme will offer doughnut delivery through DoorDash from its stores nationwide. To celebrate the move, the company plans to send free doughnuts to hospitals, health professionals, and parents of Leap Day babies located within 10 miles of its participating stores.

Health professionals and parents can post to Instagram or Twitter letting them know of their Leap Day ‘Special Delivery’ and tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Krispy Kreme will then reach out and offer to deliver 5 Dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free while supplies last.

Stella Artois: Stella Artois has started a $366,000 Stella Leap Day Beer Fund. As part of the company's campaign to get people to #Uncancel plans on Leap Day, customers can get a piece of that "beer fund" by sharing the company's post on Facebook or Twitter and following the given instructions.

Quiznos: The sandwich chain is tying it's offer to the tradition of Leap Day being a time where women will propose marriage. So, if a couple gets engaged on Feb. 29th this year, but uses a sub instead of a ring to propose, they'll be entered to win free catering from Quiznos for their wedding.

Garrett Popcorn: Customers will get something a little extra on Leap Day. Participating stores will be offering a free upgrade from small to medium for any signature or limited time recipe.

Legal Sea Foods: The restaurant will have a special two one-pound lobsters with sides deal for only $29.

HOTELS and TRAVEL

Great Wolf Lodge: Book a room on Feb. 29. $29 per person for use at 18 locations when the code LEAPYEAR is used. Only available for Family Suites booking between April 13 and May 21.

Graduate Hotels: Offering a 29% off all stays between Feb. 28 and July 9 when booked on leap day through March 6. A bonus $10 food and beverage will be tossed in as well. Use the promo code Leapyear to book.