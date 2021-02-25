Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two of singer's French bulldogs stolen

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Italy filming a movie, is reportedly offering half-a-million dollars for the safe return of her dogs.

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot Wednesday night and two of her French Bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles, police said.

TMZ and CNN reported the singer, who is currently in Italy filming a movie, is offering $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs, "no questions asked."

The dog walker was shot once and is expected to survive his injuries, Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett told the Associated Press. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs but one escaped.

Tippett said it's not yet clear if the dog walker was specifically targeted because of his celebrity client.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer said a 30-year-old male was shot around 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue. The LAPD confirmed two French Bulldogs "were taken" during the shooting. The gunman, who reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun, was last seen leaving the scene in a vehicle heading toward Hollywood Boulevard.

A representative for Lady Gaga confirmed to PEOPLE that the victim in that shooting was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs were her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.

A source told CNN the singer's dog walker is "recovering well." Those with information about Gaga's dogs can email KojiandGustavo@gmail.com.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking Lady Gaga's dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said.

The dog walker tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun during the struggle. It's not yet known if both men were armed.