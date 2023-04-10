Iowa leaders share reactions after Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the House

The 216-210 vote came just days after McCarthy compromised with Democrats to pass a temporary funding bill and avoid a government shutdown.

WASHINGTON, Iowa — A historic vote booted speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and rallied on by hard-right conservatives, the 216-210 vote has left the House without leadership.

McCarthy, a Republican, faced opposition from within his own party as well as across the aisle, with both factions questioning his ability to hold the title as the government raced toward a shutdown last week.

The vote came just days after the prolonged faceoff ended with McCarthy relying on Democrats — and abandoning previous GOP demands, like steep spending cuts — to pass a temporary funding bill that will keep the government running until Nov. 17.

All four of Iowa's members in the U.S. House — Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Randy Feenstra and Zach Nunn — voted "nay" on the measure to remove McCarthy.

Here's what Iowa's legislators said about the vote:

Rep. Ashley Hinson

"Republicans had an opportunity to focus all our energy against the disastrous Biden agenda that has resulted in open borders, rampant inflation, and skyrocketing crime. Instead, Matt Gaetz has paralyzed the House and brought our work for the American people to a halt. Hard working Americans are the ones who pay the price for political games like these – not the selfish politicians who play them. I will continue working to end the embarrassing chaos and dysfunction and pursuing solutions to the challenges Iowans are facing each day."

Hinson also shared a tweet where she declared she fully supports McCarthy.

"Matt Gaetz’s grandstanding sideshow is a disgrace — and why so many Iowans are so frustrated with politics in Washington. We need to be working for the American people, not playing political games for Gaetz’s personal benefit," the tweet reads in part.

(1/2) I am a HELL NO on the motion to vacate. Matt Gaetz’s grandstanding sideshow is a disgrace — and why so many Iowans are so frustrated with politics in Washington.



We need to be working for the American people, not playing political games for Gaetz’s personal benefit. — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) October 2, 2023

Rep. Zach Nunn

“Solving the problems facing our country demands thoughtful, pragmatic, and determined leadership. This stunt is the opposite: DC politics at its worst, repeatedly obstructing the real work that must get done to secure our Southern Border and cut wasteful spending. America has had enough of politicians who say one thing when the TV cameras are rolling but do the exact opposite in reality. For the good of the country, it’s time to stop the distractions, quit bloviating, and get back to work.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

“The motion to vacate the chair delays the House proceedings and as history shows, it diminishes any progress the majority governing body has made thus far. Importantly it risks putting the gavel in the hands of Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, House Republicans have passed appropriations bills covering over 70% of discretionary spending and two trillion in spending cuts, passed legislation to give the largest pay raise to service members in two decades and clawed back billions from the Biden Administration's woke agenda. House Republicans have passed the strongest border security HR 1 to secure our border, stop fentanyl and human trafficking. Under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, we passed energy legislation HR 2 to lower food and fuel costs for average Americans, passed the Parents Bill of Rights, prohibiting biological boys from participating in girls’ sports, ended the pause in repayment of college loans and put people to work if receiving social benefits. We worked to avoid a government shutdown. But, Matt Gaetz and his minions are single-handedly derailing our progress and eroding our ability to pass appropriation bills, hold committee hearings, investigate the Biden family corruption, issue subpoenas and work to secure the border and reduce crime. Dismantling our leadership ruins our ability to work for the American people and I now see why Matt Gaetz is referred to as Biden’s favorite Republican.”

She also posted a nearly two-minute video in support of McCarthy hours before the vote, emphasizing that "I would hate to see our progress on reducing spending, impeachment inquiries & securing the border grind to a halt."