Action sports legend Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

In addition to his rally car career, Block gained global fame from his viral Gymkhana YouTube series, which racked up hundreds of millions of views.

WASHINGTON — Action sports legend and rally car star Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday, the Hoonigans Racing Team announced. He was 55.

"It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," the team shared. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Monday when Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in Wasatch County, Utah, according to the local sheriff's office.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Block's "snowmobile upended" and it landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Block was riding with a group, but was alone with the accident occurred.

"The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death," the sheriff's office said in its statement. "We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected."

Just hours before the incident, Block posted photos on his Instagram story of the snow piled up at his ranch in Park City, Utah.

Before entering the sport of rally car racing, Block co-founded DC Shoes. After selling the company in 2004, he moved over to the world of motorsports.

His rally career began in 2005 and earned the Rookie of the Year awards in his debut season racing in the Rally America Championship. He went on to earn five X Games medals.

