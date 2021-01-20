Kamala Harris' escort, Eugene Goodman, joins Inauguration Day a hero after Capitol riot

Goodman made headlines as photos of him emerged fending off an angry mob inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as lawmakers tried to certify Electoral College votes.

WASHINGTON — It was an act of heroism and bravery which stood out on Jan. 6 as an angry mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, putting lawmakers in danger as they worked to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden's presidential win.

Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was captured on photos and video working feverishly to lure the angry mob away from where legislators were being held safely from the breeched corridors and chambers.

Goodman poked and prodded at the front line of the mob working to push their way past to restricted areas. The Capitol Police officer's actions were seen as exceptionally clever and brave during the hours where many couldn't predict what was going to happen next.

Goodman was set to escort incoming Vice-President Kamala Harris Wednesday on Inauguration Day a she makes history, taking the oath of office to become the first female vice president, and first vice president of color in United States history.

Goodman was seen during Inauguration Day dress rehearsal in his Capitol Police uniform Tuesday, then on Inauguration Day at the Capitol in a suit and brown coat.

As The New York Times reported, a bipartisan group of three lawmakers has put legislation forward which would award officer Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his bravery.

Goodman had confronted the insurrectionists and led them away from Senate chambers moments after Vice President Mike Pence was escorted out as the rioters stormed the Capitol.

Goodman is a Black man and was facing an overwhelmingly white mob. He is the only officer seen for a full minute on widely circulated footage captured by a news reporter. He stands in front of the rioters and walks backward as the group follows him to a second-floor hallway, where other officers finally assist him.

A police spokeswoman says Goodman’s plainclothes assignment to accompany Harris “is a ceremonial role.″