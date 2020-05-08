Joe Biden won't go to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

Democratic National Convention organizers announced that all convention speakers, including Joe Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Convention organizers announced Wednesday that all convention speakers, including Biden, will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee.

Biden will instead accept the Democratic nomination from his home state of Delaware.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was considering giving his acceptance speech for the Republican Convention at the White House.

DNC organizers said their convention will still offer four nights of programming, including a mix of pre-recorded segments and live broadcasts from locations around the country.