JetBlue adding 30 new routes to revamp business

NEW YORK — JetBlue is ready to get back to work this summer.
The New York-based airline announced on Thursday it's adding 30 new domestic routes to serve customers who are looking for leisure travel to visit friends and relatives following the months-long coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue.
A few of the new routes will include JetBlue's Mint service, which is its premium passenger experience with lie-flat seating, special meals and free wifi.
The airlines said in addition to the new routes, it's adding back nine temporarily closed cities and summer destination flights like Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Ponce, Puerto Rico.
All of the new routes will be phased in between July and October. Seats will be available to purchase starting Friday, June 19.
“We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed,” said Laurence.
Here's a breakdown of the new and restored routes:
Available starting July 23, 2020
New Mint Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
- Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) | Up to 3x Daily
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
- Charleston International Airport (CHS) | Up to 1x Daily
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) | Up to 2x Daily
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) | Up to 2x Daily
Available starting August 6, 2020
New Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:
- Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) | Up to 2x Daily
- San Diego International Airport (SAN) | Up to 1x Daily
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) | Up to 2x Daily
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) | Up to 2x Daily
- Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
- Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and:
- Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily
- Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 2x Daily
New Service between Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and:
- Orlando International Airport (MCO) | Up to 2x Daily
- Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) | Up to 2x Daily
- Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) | Up to 1x Daily
- San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) | Up to 1x Daily
- Tampa International Airport (TPA) | Up to 1x Daily
Available starting October 1, 2020
New Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:
- St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT) | Up to 2x Weekly
New Service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and:
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily
- Portland International Airport (PDX) | Up to 2x Weekly
- Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) | Up to 3x Weekly
New Service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and:
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and:
- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) | Up to 1x Daily
- Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Tampa International Airport (TPA) and:
- Providence T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) | Up to 1x Daily
- Washington National Airport (DCA) | Up to 1x Daily
New Service between Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and:
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) | Up to 1x Daily
- Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) | Up to 1x Daily
“We don’t believe customers should have to choose between a low fare and a great experience,” said Laurence. “These new routes are a win for customers, and we believe they will work especially well for us in this unique environment.”