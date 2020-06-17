J.C. Penney liquidation sales begin at more than 130 stores

Liquidation sales kicked off Wednesday at 136 closing J.C. Penney stores across the United States as part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization plan.
The discounts are expected to range from 25 to 40% off original prices, according to a press release which said all sales will be final starting on June 25.
"All merchandise is on sale," a press release about the liquidation sale said. "Including deeper discounts of 40% on all fine jewelry and window treatments. New seasonal essentials, such as swimwear and sunglasses, are also discounted at 25-30% off."
J.C. Penney announced at the beginning of June that it was closing 154 stores as part of the first wave of closures, but now only 136 stores are on the list. In a online post, the company explained that a "handful of previously announced store closing locations remain on hold pending further review." According to the updated list, the first wave of store closings impacts locations in 37 states.
In total, the retailer said it plans to close more than 240 stores.
The Plano, Texas, retailer is the biggest to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the coronavirus pandemic.
The stores are currently operating under reduced hours from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Due to the name recognition and goodwill of this brand, we encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products as we expect merchandise to sell very quickly," a spokesperson for the disposition group said. "JCPenney store associates remain committed to providing customers with an engaging shopping experience, while offering even better deals on the most popular merchandise.”
Here's the full list of stores involved in the liquidation sale:
Alabama
Andalusia: Covington Mall, 922 River Falls St
Florence: Regency Square, 301 Cox Creek Pkwy (Rt 133)
Scottsboro: Jackson Square, 1601 S Broad St
Arizona
Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, 1100-B Hwy 260
Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, 3501 E Broadway Blvd
Arkansas
Batesville: Independence Center, 475 S St Louis St
Conway: Conway Towne Center,
El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, 1845 N West Ave
Harrison: The Fashion Center, 814 US Hwy 62-65 N Ste 27
California
Delano: JCPenney, 1228 Main St
Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, 951 W Pacheco Blvd
Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, 120 Niblick Rd
San Bernardino: Inland Center, 300 Inland Center Dr
Tracy: West Valley Mall, 3100 Naglee Rd
Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, 1810 Fort Jones Rd
Colorado
Durango: Durango Mall, 800 S Camino Del Rio
Fort Collins: JCPenney, 135 Bockman Dr
Connecticut
Torrington: Torrington Commons, 251 High St
Florida
Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, 303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701
Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center, 2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700
Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105
Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, 501 Eagle Ridge Dr
Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, 300 Mary Esther Blvd
Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, 3115 E Colonial Dr
Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, 901 US 27 N, Ste 150
Georgia
Athens: Georgia Square, 3700 Atlanta Hwy
Atlanta: Northlake Mall, 4840 Briarcliff Rd Ne
Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, 6650 Douglas Blvd
Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, 150 Pearl Nix Pkwy
Rome: Mount Berry Mall, 300 Mount Berry Square NE
Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, 325 Northside Dr E, Ste 25
Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, 2215 Memorial Dr
Idaho
Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 1826 19th Ave
Ponderay: Bonner Mall, 300 Bonner Mall Way, Ste 60
Illinois
Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, 1600 N State Rt 50
Carbondale: University Mall, 1201 E Main
Freeport: Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave
Mt Vernon: Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall
Indiana
Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, 1118 James Ave
Indianapolis: NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, 8752 Michigan Rd
Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, 1718 E Blvd
Madison: River Point Mall, 435 E Clifty Dr
Muncie: Muncie Mall, 3501 Granville Ave
Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, 1350 Pilgrim Ln
Richmond: Richmond Square, 4199 National Rd E
Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, 640 Niblack Blvd
Iowa
Carroll: JCPenney, 504 N Adams St
Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, 2500 S Center St
Kansas
Emporia: Flint Hills Village, 1678 Industrial Rd
Liberal: Liberal Plaza, 1513 N Kansas Ave
Salina: Central Mall, 2259 S 9th St
Kentucky
Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, 399 Campbellsville Bypass
Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, 1560 Houstonville Rd, Ste 301
Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, 4000 Fort Campbell Blvd
Maysville: Market Square, Us 68 S and Aa Hwy
Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, 905 N 12th St, Ste 10
Owensboro: Town Square Mall, 5000 Frederica St
Louisiana
Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, 5725 Johnston St
Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Maryland
La Vale: Country Club Mall, 1262 Vocke Rd, Ste 300
Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, 9100 McHugh Dr, Ste 576
Michigan
Alpena: Alpena Mall, 2338 US 23 S
Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, 1550 N Mitchell St
Petoskey: JCPenney, 408 E Mitchell St
Minnesota
Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center
Willmar: Kandi Mall, 1605 South First Street
Mississippi
Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, 910 Sawmill Rd
Starkville: Starkville Crossing, 864 Hwy 12 W
Missouri
Independence: Bolger Square, 17610 E 39th St S
Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, 2206 S Baltimore St
Montana
Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, 2825 W Main St, Ste C
Nebraska
Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, 3404 W 13th St
New Hampshire
Keene: West Street Shopping Center, 381 West St
North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Hwy 16 & Rt 302
Rochester: Lilac Mall, 25 Lilac Mall (Rt 125)
West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, 250 Plainfield Rd, Unit 202
New Mexico
Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, 3199 N White Sands Blvd
New York
Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Rd
Batavia: Batavia City Centre, 40 Batavia City Ctr
Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, 3225 State Rt 364, Ste 165
New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, 1 Sangertown Square, Ste 55
Rome: Freedom Mall, 205 Erie Blvd W
Syracuse: Destiny USA, 9559 Destiny USA Dr
Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall, 1051 Green Acres Mall
North Carolina
Henderson: Henderson Square, 380 N Cooper Dr
Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, 2910 N Elm St
New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, 3100 M L King Jr Blvd
Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, 4217 Six Forks Rd, Ste 100
Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, 1305 E Broad Ave, Ste 13
Ohio
Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, 2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600
Akron: Tri County Plaza, 1500 Canton Rd
Alliance: Carnation Mall, 2500 W State St, Ste 118
Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, 3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100
Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, 9365 Fields Ertel Rd
Defiance: Northtowne Mall, 1500 N Clinton St
East Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, 16280 Dresden Ave, Space M
Parma: The Shoppes At Parma, 7900 Day Dr
Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, 987 E Ash St
Oklahoma
Enid: Oakwood Mall, 4125 W Owen K Garriott Rd
McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, 1744 E Carl Albert Pkwy
Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, 501 N Main St, Ste 118
Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, 4901 N Kickapoo Ave Ste 4000
Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, 4101 S Yale Ave
Oregon
Bend: Cascade Village, 63455 N Hwy 97, Ste 93
McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, 2180 NE Hwy 99 W
Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Ste 160
Salem: Salem Center, 305 Liberty St NE
Pennsylvania
Butler: Clearview Mall, 101 Clearview Circle
Hanover: North Hanover Mall, 1155 Carlisle St
Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall, 200 Beaver Valley Mall
Monroeville: Monroeville Mall, 500 Monroeville Mall
Tarentum: Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, 167 Pittsburgh Mill Cir
South Carolina
Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, 328 Robert Smalls Pkwy
Florence: Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H Mcleod Blvd
Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N Kings Hwy
Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, 2390 Chestnut St
Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, 2321 Dave Lyle Blvd
South Dakota
Brookings: University Mall, 990 22nd Ave S
Tennessee
Cleveland: Bradley Square, 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Ste 44
Columbia: Columbia Mall, 800 S James Campbell Blvd
Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, 2700 Lake Rd
Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, 2101 Fort Henry Dr
Maryville: Foothills Mall, 101 Foothills Mall
McMinnville: Three Star Mall, 1410 Sparta St
Texas
Greenville: Crossroads Mall, 6834 Wesley St, Ste C
Huntsville: West Hills Mall, 2 Financial Plaza
Lewisville: Music City Mall, 2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 4000
Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, 4600 S Medford Dr, Ste 2000
Palestine: Palestine Mall, 1930 S Loop 256
Paris: Mirabeau Square, 3560 Lamar Ave Hwy 82
Utah
Layton: Layton Hills Mall, 1201 N Hill Field Rd, Ste 1050
Logan: Cache Valley Mall, 1350 N Main St
Vermont
Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Square
Berlin: Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Rd, Unit 19
Virginia
Danville: Danville Mall, 325 Piedmont Dr
Staunton: Colonial Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Hwy, Ste 1268