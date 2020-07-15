Ivanka Trump's social media post featuring Goya beans faces backlash

Ivanka shared a photo of her holding a can of Goya beans, but critics quickly raised concerns that she was using her government position to boost a business.

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump is taking heat on social media after posting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans. The caption includes the company's slogan, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in both English and Spanish.

Critics quickly raised concerns that she was using her government position to boost a business. The post was made amid a boycott of the food brand after its CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump last week.

“We're all truly blessed, at the same time, to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” Unaune said standing next to President Trump during a Rose Garden event announcing a “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative” on Thursday.

The company calls itself the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

There's now speculation that the White House advisor may have violated an ethics law with the tweet. The Justice Department says, "an employee may not use his public office for his own private gain or for that of persons or organizations with which he is associated personally. An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction."

Among those raising ethical concerns, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the potential conflict of interest, writing in Spanish that "If it's Trump, it has to be corrupt."

Si es Trump, tiene que ser corrupto 💸 https://t.co/Ti3oxFO6oY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

President Trump has even given his support the company by tweeting last Friday, "I LOVE @GoyaFoods!"