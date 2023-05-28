Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Water tests are underway after a shockingly bright green patch appeared in the water near an embankment lined with restaurants.

MILAN, Italy — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.