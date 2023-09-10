Israel-Hamas conflict: Reactions from the Quad Cities region

News 8's Joe McCoy looked into how those in the Quad Cities area are responding to the conflict miles away.

MOLINE, Ill. — After an unprecedented attack out of Gaza Saturday morning, Israeli officials have declared war to retaliate against Hamas. The ongoing attacks have left more than 1,100 people dead, including 11 Americans, and thousands wounded on both sides.

Even though this war is happening thousands of miles away, it's being felt in our backyard.

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities Executive Director Allan Ross called this "one of the most tragic days in the life of not just Israel, but the Jewish people."

"Many have been slaughtered in their beds, in their homes," Ross continued. Ross says community support has been pouring in for the Jewish Federation. They received flowers and a note from Hope Church in Bettendorf sending love and prayer "to our blessed Jewish Neighbors."

Yesterday afternoon, hundreds of Palestinian supporters marched in downtown Chicago. Protesters at the peaceful demonstration voiced their passion and pain over the escalating conflict as both sides hope for an end to the brutality.

"We don't want blood, we don't want to fight Israel forever, we just want our land back and just free Palestine," marcher Wisam Zeidan said.

The Islamic Society of North America released a statement to News 8 saying in part:

We call on the international community to uphold its duty under the United Nations charter and aim to bring peace and stability to a conflict that has been raging for decades. We also urge the United States to reconsider its one-sided and unconditional support for Israel.