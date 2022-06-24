'We trust women' | Abortion is still protected in Illinois following SCOTUS opinion

Friday, Gov. Pritzker called for a special session on reproductive rights along with House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Americans across the country are wondering what's next after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24.

For nearly 50 years the case established that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual's right to get the procedure. Now, it's up to states to make the final call.

Illinois law ensures all people have access to the procedure. The Reproductive Health Act, which went into effect just three years ago, passed with Democratic support.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois says it's up to individuals to make decisions about their reproductive health care regardless of who they are. Individuals also have the right to keep their abortion confidential regardless of how old they may be.