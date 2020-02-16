One person killed, 4 wounded in Connecticut nightclub shooting, police say

Hartford's mayor says illegal guns were involved in the club shooting, and that officers stationed outside heroically ran inside and saved lives.

The gunfire erupted inside the Majestic Lounge in Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Luke Bronin says officers were stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and heroically ran inside when they heard the gunfire, possibly saving other lives.

Officials say a 28-year-old man died, and two males and two females were injured. Two victims were in surgery Sunday morning and two others were in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Information about the shooter wasn't immediately available.

Police were saying that there are two active scenes: the nightclub and another of a crash on Maple Avenue right near Hartford Hospital, which involves one of the victims.

Brown Street from Wethersfield Avenue to Winship Street was closed. Franklin Avenue between Standish Street and Wayland Street had been closed as well, but has since re-opened.

The names and ages of those shot weren't immediately clear. Police described the ongoing investigation as long and complex.

Bronin, Hartford's mayor, released the following statement:

﻿"Last night a dispute at a night club turned deadly because individuals were in possession of illegal hand guns, and tragically four people were injured and one person was killed. Hartford Police Officers who were at the club responded immediately, running in the direction of gunfire, and their heroic efforts may have prevented further loss of life. The Police Department is actively pursuing leads in this investigation. We had officers at the club because we have had concerns about activity there in the past, though there had been no issues in recent weeks. We are now assessing what further steps we can take to prevent another incident at this specific location.”