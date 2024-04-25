Frozen fruit sold at Trader Joe's, Costco, Aldi recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns

The recall includes a frozen fruit blend sold nationwide at Trader Joe's along with frozen strawberries sold at some Costco and Aldi stores.

WASHINGTON — Frozen fruit sold nationwide at Trader Joe's and frozen strawberries sold in several states at a number of retailers including Costco and Aldi have been recalled due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The product supplier, Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon, said it was recalling the frozen fruit "due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses."

The affected Trader Joe's product is their store-brand frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with best by dates of 04/25/24, 05/12/24, 05/23/24, 05/30/24, and 06/07/24. Trader Joe's said no illnesses have been reported to date and urged anyone with the recalled fruit blend to throw it out or return it to a store for a full refund.

The recall also includes frozen organic strawberries sold under five different brand names including Aldi's Simply Nature brand and Costco's Kirkland Signature.

The recalled frozen strawberries sold at Costco were only distributed to stores in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington with a best by date of 10/8/2024. While the recalled Simple Nature frozen strawberries were sold at Aldi stores in California, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin with a best by date of 6/14/2024.

Other products affected were sold to KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets.

Below is a full list of the products being recalled. You can find the UPC code and best buy dates on the back of the packages.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include: fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Anyone that purchased these products should throw them out or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com

According to the company announcement, no Hepatitis A has been detected in the products but consumers "out of an abundance of caution" should return the recalled items to their local store for a refund.

If you are experiencing symptoms of Hepatitis A, you should contact your health care provider or state health department immediately.

The company is no longer producing the items and a full investigation is being conducted to see what caused the problem.