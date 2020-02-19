Rivals take shots ahead of Democratic debate as Bloomberg faces first major test

Former New York City mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg will be on the debate stage for the first time Wednesday, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The first major test of billionaire Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign is about to play out in Las Vegas. He'll face questions and sharp elbows on a debate stage, for the first time, Wednesday night.

The rival campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden started early, taking pre-debate shots at the former New York mayor. It all shows how seriously Democrats are taking Bloomberg, now that he’s rocketed to double-digit support in national polls, and qualified for the next two debates.

He's built that support with $400 million in self-funded TV ads.

Tom Steyer is citing "racist" tactics by Bloomberg in his Super Tuesday ads.

In a billionaire-to-billionaire media matchup, Steyer is taking on Bloomberg in a multimillion-dollar Super Tuesday ad buy. He is accusing the former New York City mayor of “racist” policies including “redlining” and the controversial “stop-and-frisk” tactic.

The move is an attempt to land a direct hit on Bloomberg in the first states in which he'll be competing. Bloomberg skipped campaigning in the early voting states and is instead focusing on the March 3 voting states.

Bloomberg has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on ads and courted black voters whose support will be crucial to winning the Democratic nomination.

The former New York mayor and media mogul would sell his business interests if elected president with a top campaign adviser saying Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company that bears his name, if elected into the White House.

Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would sell it, with the proceeds going to Bloomberg's philanthropy. That stands in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has not fully divested from his business entities or put them in a blind trust.

Adviser Tim O'Brien told The Associated Press: “We want to be 180 degrees apart from Donald Trump around financial conflicts of interest.”

Bloomberg will have an extraordinary difficult financial portfolio to untangle if elected.

Meanwhile, Sanders is hoping early strength will prove that he can beat Trump.

The Vermont senator is trying to quiet electability concerns by pointing to his winning track record in the Democratic presidential primary. Since Sanders entered the race last year, he has been arguing his viability as a general election candidate.

Many Democrats remain skeptical of the chances of a self-described democratic socialist. But as Sanders does well in early states, he's winning converts.

Since the early days of Sanders' second presidential campaign, he and his supporters have sought to allay concerns he's a fringe candidate whose call for political revolution would doom the party to another humiliating defeat.

Amy Klobuchar has revisited her flub about Mexico's leader. She is trying to make amends for not being able to name Mexico’s president recently -- but she's still making a small mistake.

The Minnesota senator was unable to name Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador when asked by a Telemundo reporter during a candidate forum in Nevada last Friday.

She was asked about that flub during a CNN town hall Tuesday night and said, “I would like to give my greeting to Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador” mispronouncing the president’s first name slightly.