DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Uber and Lyft had already announced plans for fuel surcharges, but DoorDash is taking a different route

SAN FRANCISCO — Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers, and DoorDash is only the latest to announce a strategy to offset pain at the pump. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

Uber rival Lyft announced similar plans Monday, though it didn't give specific numbers. Like Uber, Lyft said the temporary surcharge will go straight to drivers.

READ MORE: Lyft to join Uber in adding fuel surcharge as gas prices surge

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.