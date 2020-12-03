Disneyland closing California parks through March over coronavirus

The California theme park will be closing after the governor recommended cancelling gatherings of 250 or more people.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland will be closed most of the month of March over concerns about the coronavirus.

The California theme park is closing Saturday through the end of the month. Cast members and other crew who run the park will continue to be paid, according to a Disney Parks announcement.

The closure comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended the cancellation of gatherings across the state with 250 or more people.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.