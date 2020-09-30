Mac Davis, Elvis songwriter and country music star, dies at 78

The Grammy-nominated artist, who wrote the hits "A Little Less Conversation" and "In The Ghetto" for Elvis Presley, died following heart surgery.

WASHINGTON — Mac Davis, the legendary country singer and songwriter behind Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 78.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who wrote the hits "A Little Less Conversation" and "In The Ghetto" for Elvis Presley, died following heart surgery in Nashville, according to his long-time manager Jim Morey.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis," Morey said in a statement on social media. "He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody."

Davis was behind iconic songs throughout the years like Kenny Rogers and The First Edition's "Something's Burning" and Glen Campbell's "Everything a Man Could Ever Need."

He even wrote songs for Bobby Goldsboro and the band Gallery, and he dueted with Dolly Parton in "Wait ‘Til I Get You Home,” according to Rolling Stone.

Morey described Davis as a "music legend but his most important work was that as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend."

Morey ended his statement with lyrics from Davis' song "I Believe In Music."

It's with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis. He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of... Posted by Jim Morey on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Davis had several hit songs of his own including "Stop and Smell the Roses" and "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me."

In 1974, he was named ACM Entertainer of the Year and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame in 2000. He was inducted into the National Songwriters Hall of Fame six years later.