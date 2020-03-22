Coronavirus live blog: UK urges no visits to Mom on Mother's Day

The new coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 307,100 people and killed more than 13,000 worldwide.

WASHINGTON — Key coronavirus updates for Sunday, March 22:

Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain, and the government has a stark message for millions of citizens: A visit to your mother could be life-threatening.

Russia prepares to send medical personnel and supplies to Italy.

Japan has issued a travel warning for its nationals, urging not to make unessential trips to the United States.

Iran's supreme leader is refusing U.S. assistance to fight the new coronavirus.

Colombia reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state

North Korea says President Donald Trump has sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking to maintain good relations.

The new coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 307,100 people and killed more than 13,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 92,300 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.

UK: No visits to Mom on Mother's Day

Sunday is Mother’s Day in Britain, and the government has a stark message for millions of citizens: A visit to your mother could be life-threatening.

In a message to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored Britons to forego family visits and Sunday lunches. He said “we cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat” that “if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus.”

On Friday, Johnson said that he hoped to see his 77-year-old mother on Mother’s Day. His office later said that he would speak to her on Skype.

The U.K. government is scrambling to toughen its response to the coronavirus outbreak amid criticism it did not act quickly enough to close schools, pubs and restaurants.

Britain has 5,018 confirmed cases of the virus, including 233 deaths. The government says Britain will be facing a crisis on the scale of Italy’s in two weeks if people do not heed instructions to stay home and avoid contact with others.

Russia sending medical aid to Italy

Nine hulking Il-76 cargo planes are being loaded at the Chkalovsky military airport in Moscow as Russia prepares to send medical personnel and supplies to Italy to help the country's efforts against the coronavirus.

The mission is to begin Sunday, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the aid in a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, whose country has confirmed more than 53,000 coronavirus cases and over 4,800 deaths.

The mission will include eight mobile medical teams along with medical equipment and aerosol disinfection trucks.

Japan urges against nonessential travel to US

Japan has issued a travel warning for its nationals, urging not to make unessential trips to the United States because of the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan has taken similar steps to most European countries and banned trips to China, South Korea as well as Iceland, San Marino and parts of Italy, Switzerland and Spain.

As of Saturday, the U.S. had 15,219 confirmed cases and 201 deaths, the ministry said, citing the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

The foreign ministry also said the decision came after the U.S. raised travel caution to Japan and four countries to level three, urging Americans not to make nonessential trips to Japan and requiring a 14-day self-imposed quarantine for Japanese nationals entering the U.S.

Iran leader refuses US help, citing virus conspiracy theory

Iran's supreme leader is refusing U.S. assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments in a speech in Tehran broadcast live Sunday across Iran marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

He had called off his usual speech at Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad over the virus outbreak. He relied on the conspiracy theory to refuse assistance.

Iran says new coronavirus has killed another 129 people, raising death toll to 1,685 amid 21,638 confirmed cases.

Singapore to close borders after first 2 deaths

Singapore says it will fully shut its borders starting Tuesday after recording its first two deaths.

The city-state has banned visitors from several countries and requires all short-term visitors to observe a 14-day home quarantine. But the government says all short-term visitors beginning Tuesday will be barred from entering or transiting through the country.

It said in a statement Sunday that this will reduce the risk of imported cases and free up resources to focus on its citizens. It said Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreigners with a long-term work pass can return but must undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.

The city-state of nearly 6 million people has recorded 432 cases so far. On Saturday, it reported that a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and an Indonesian visitor, 64, have succumbed to the virus.

Colombia reports its first coronavirus death

Colombia is reporting its first death from the new coronavirus.

Officials said Saturday that he was a 58-year-old taxi driver who had driven tourists from Italy, which is one the countries worst hit by the virus.

Colombia’s Ministry of Health says the man had previous health issues, including untreated diabetes.

President Iván Duque has prohibited all non-resident foreigners from entering the country and has decreed a mandatory quarantine starting Tuesday.

Colombia has confirmed 210 cases of the coronavirus.

Sri Lanka police detain 291

violators of curfew

Sri Lanka police say they have detained 291 people for breaching a three-day curfew which has been imposed as part of strict measures designed to contain the spreading of the coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Police said Sunday the detentions were made by police during patrols to ensure that people stay in their homes. The curfew was imposed on Friday and will end on Tuesday.

Some of them were arrested for boozing at a playground while some were loitering on streets during the curfew.

The government is urging people to stay at homes as the number of positive cases have risen to 77.

Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days

Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft.

“With the majority of Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaiʻi’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”

Returning residents must quarantine themselves at home, the governor's office said. Visitors must quarantine themselves in their hotel room or rented lodging.

People under quarantine may only leave their homes for medical emergencies or to seek medical care, the governor's office said. They cannot visit public spaces such as pools, fitness centers or restaurants.

N Korea says Trump's letter offers anti-virus cooperation

North Korea says President Donald Trump has sent a personal letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeking to maintain good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the viral pandemic.

Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, praised Trump for sending the letter at a time when “big difficulties and challenges lie ahead" in the way of developing ties. But she said it’s not a good idea to “make hasty conclusion or be optimistic about” the prospect for better ties.