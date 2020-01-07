Cook County won't prosecute protesters for minor offenses

People in Cook County arrested for very minor offenses during the ongoing protests won't have to worry about being charged.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says her office won't prosecute protesters who were arrested during the massive demonstrations in and around Chicago after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis for minor offenses such as violating curfew.

In a news release, she says that from now on protesters won't face prosecution for taking part in peaceful demonstrations.