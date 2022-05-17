Congress to hold first public UFO briefing in 50 years

Congressional briefings on UFOs were held in the 1950s and 1960s, but the House hasn't been publicly briefed on UAPs or UFOs since 1969.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than 50 years, Congressional lawmakers will hold a hearing on UFOs Tuesday.

A House Intelligence subcommittee, which deals with matters of counterterrorism, counterintelligence and counterproliferation, will meet at 9 a.m. Eastern to discuss findings related to unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP (which is the military designation for unexplained sightings in the air, including unidentified flying objects).

Testimony from top U.S. intelligence and defense officials is expected at the briefing, which will be broadcast on Youtube. Among those expected to participate include Ronald Moultrie, the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and Scott Bray, the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.

"The American people expect and deserve their leaders in government and intelligence to seriously evaluate and respond to any potential national security risks — especially those we do not fully understand," Representative André Carson said in a statement to the BBC.

It's the first such hearing since the 1969 closure of the Air Force's Project Blue Book, which tried to determine the source of UFO encounters or sightings. Before that, several hearings were held throughout the 50s and 60s about unusual aerial sightings.

In recent years, Washington has released a number of reports and files on UFOs and UAPs. In 2017, numerous outlets reported on the Pentagon's efforts to look into testimony from pilots who saw things they couldn't identify while in the air. Last year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released findings that noted 144 UAP encounters documented by the agency between 2004 and 2021.