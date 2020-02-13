Colin Kaepernick to release memoir through his publishing company

The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality says he's writing a memoir.

NEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick can add author and publisher to his resume.

The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality said Thursday he's writing a memoir through his own publishing company. It's called Kaepernick Publishing, and the audio version of the currently untitled book is due out later this year.

Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years. He later filed a grievance against the NFL, contending teams colluded to keep him from playing.

The sides reached an undisclosed settlement.