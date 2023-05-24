Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon ahead of Memorial Day weekend

At over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores fuel locations across the U.S., customers will be able to fuel up for a lower price.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Need to fill up your car this Memorial Day weekend?

Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas during its second Fuel Day!

At over 5,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores locations across the U.S., customers will be able to fuel up for a lower price between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 25.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, sr. vice president of global fuels for Circle K, said.

During Fuel Day, most locations will be handing out a limited amount of fuel discount cards valid for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel throughout the summer season.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated U.S. fueling locations, officials said.

“With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings," Warner said.

To see the locations near you that are offering this deal, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.