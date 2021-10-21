Chicago officer accidentally fires, injures 2 other police

A Chicago police officer accidentally fired his gun during a struggle while making arrests and wounded two other officers.

Police said Chicago officers spotted a car late Wednesday night, Oct. 20 that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told the Chicago Tribune that when people from the car came out of the gas station, officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Police believe one bullet "lightly" struck the two officers, who police said did not suffer injuries considered life-threatening, Brown said.