Chicago officer accidentally fires, injures 2 other police

A Chicago police officer accidentally fired his gun during a struggle while making arrests and wounded two other officers.
LYONS, Ill. — A Chicago police officer accidentally fired his gun during a struggle while making arrests and wounded two other officers.

Police said Chicago officers spotted a car late Wednesday night, Oct. 20 that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons. 

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told the Chicago Tribune that when people from the car came out of the gas station, officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued. 

Police believe one bullet "lightly" struck the two officers, who police said did not suffer injuries considered life-threatening, Brown said.

Two suspects inside the car were arrested and a gun was recovered from their car, according to the Chicago Tribune, and the two injured officers were transferred early Thursday morning from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

