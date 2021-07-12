Charlie Robinson, 'Night Court' star, dies at 75

Robinson's wife paid tribute to the late actor, saying he was "once referred to by Martin Landau as the 'greatest underestimated actor in Hollywood.'"

WASHINGTON — Charlie Robinson, the veteran TV, film and stage actor known for playing court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom "Night Court," died Sunday in Los Angeles at the age of 75, his family and manager confirmed to multiple media outlets on Monday.

His manager told PEOPLE and EW that Robinson died from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

The actor's half-century career included dozens of TV, movie and theatrical credits. In 1983, Robinson was cast in NBC's "Buffalo Bill" and played Newell in the show's short-lived two season run. Afterward, he went on to join "Night Court" and played court clerk Mac Robinson, for the rest of the show's nine season run.

He also became a series regular on Fox's "Love & War," and "Ink" "Buddy Faro" on CBS. He also had a recurring role on ABC's "Home Improvement" and appeared in several movies including "Apocalypse Now," "Set It Off," "Antwone Fisher" and "The River."

One of Robinson's final projects was a stage production of the play "Some Old Black Man," which was filmed for a digital broadcast. He starred opposite Wendell Pierce, who paid tribute to the actor and spoke about the special bond they formed while working during quarantine.

"It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime," Pierce tweeted. "Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play."

