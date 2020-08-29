'A crushing blow' | Chadwick Boseman's death shocks Hollywood, fans

Tributes are pouring in over the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The entertainment world was shocked Friday night by the sudden death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

Tributes quickly began to pour in on social media.

Actor, writer, director and producer Jordan Peele put it quite simply: "This is a crushing blow."

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

"Hair Love" director Matthew A. Cherry tweeted about how remarkable it was that Chadwick was shooting huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer.

"Man. Strong isn't even the word," Cherry tweeted.

Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn’t even the word. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 29, 2020

“This broke me,” said actor and writer Issa Rae.

This broke me. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) August 29, 2020

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins tweeted "In Power Eternally in power."

In power



Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

Gabrielle Union called Boseman truly "a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace."

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 29, 2020

Actor Chris Pratt, who starred in the "Avengers" movies alongside Boseman, wrote that "this is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."

Actress Kerry Washington called Boseman "A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power."

Ashton Kutcher said "thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here."

❤️❤️❤️thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here. https://t.co/fvgFMCz89v — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 29, 2020

Actor and comedian DL Hughley said "he was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like them. Rest Easy young man, you leave behind a beautiful legacy."

We lost an amazing man with an incredible gift🙏🏾❤️🕊 #ChadwickBoseman will truly be missed. He was not only a gifted actor, but a champion for equality and a role model to so many that had a superhero that looked like… https://t.co/4Vjfs2ISwO — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) August 29, 2020

Marvel Studios said "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn said "Gone too soon. This is so sad."

NBA star Kevin Love tweeted out the sheer shock that many fans were also feeling as they learned of Boseman's death.

"It can't be..." Love tweeted.