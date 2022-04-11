Not a 'food baby': Britney Spears announces pregnancy

The singer also shared a heartfelt statement on perinatal depression, which she said wasn't talked about when she was pregnant with her now-teenage sons.

LOS ANGELES — Months ago, Britney Spears was freed from a conservatorship that had controlled her life and money for more than 14 years. During her court battle, the singer said the conservatorship prevented her from marrying her boyfriend and having another baby.

According to a Monday Instagram post, both of those dreams have come true.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back... I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' Spears wrote on Instagram. "My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby".

She said she's wondering "if 2 are in there".

Spears said she doesn't plan to go out much during her pregnancy due to fears of paparazzi snapping photos. Part of her concern is her history with perinatal depression -- a mood disorder that can happen during and after pregnancy.

Spears, already the mother to two teen boys from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline, said perinatal depression wasn't talked about at that time.

"Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she wrote.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, perinatal depression could stem from a combination of genetic and environmental factors, like stress and hormone changes.

"Women are not to blame or at fault for having perinatal depression: it is not brought on by anything a mother has or has not done," the institute's website says.