Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Bolsonaro received the test after his communications director was confirmed to have the virus. Both men had been at Mar-a-Lago last weekend with President Trump.

RIO DE JANEIRO, State of Rio de Janeiro — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to a post on his official Facebook profile.

He traveled to Florida last weekend and dined with U.S. President Donald Trump, and a member of the delegation that accompanied him had tested positive after meeting Trump.

Bolsonaro received the test on Thursday after his communications director was confirmed to have the virus.

There had been a swirl of confusing information earlier Friday, with some media reporting Bolsonaro had received an initial positive test result.

But the president's official social media account later said tests were negative.

While Trump was not taking any apparent action in response to the communication director's diagnosis, two Republican lawmakers announced they will self-quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with Bolsonaro’s delegation.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who met Bolsonaro in Miami, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, announced Thursday that they will isolate themselves.