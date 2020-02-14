Report: Customs and Border Protection memo contradicts Greyhound policy on bus raids

Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps.

SEATTLE — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally.

That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board.

