Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

The tech company has announced that its founder is stepping down from its board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from its board of directors effective immediately, the company has announced.

Microsoft said in a statement on Friday that Gates wanted to dedicate more time to his philanthropy work including global health, education and climate change. He will still serve as a technology advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft leaders.

Gates was Microsoft’s chairman of the board until February 2014.

In 2008, Gates transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.