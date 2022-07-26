Here are the best hospitals in Iowa for 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report

The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards."

U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday.

The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards."

The number one hospital in Iowa is University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. UIHC is nationally ranked in two adult specialties, as well as seven pediatric specialties.

U.S. News also reports UIHC is considered "high-performing" in 14 procedures or conditions.

U.S. News released numerous rankings by state, specialty and region, analyzing a total of nearly 5,000 hospitals and surveying 30,000 physicians.

For more information on how hospitals were ranked, click here.

View the statewide ranking and the best hospitals in Des Moines below:

The ranking only named the top four, then started listing hospitals alphabetically.

1. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

2. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

3. UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center

4. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital

The ranking only named the top two then started listing hospitals alphabetically.

1. MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center