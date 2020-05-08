Bank of America says some may see inaccurate account balance when viewing account online

The bank acknowledged a glitch with online banking and mobile banking had customers needing to view their correct account balance through a workaround.

Wednesday, Bank of America customers reported seeing inaccurate, and in some cases $0 account balances. The glitch caused a stir as Bank of America worked to fix the issue they said was with their online and mobile banking systems.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a statement Wednesday to multiple news outlets.

Multiple Bank of America customers went onto social media to try and figure out what the problem was. One customer tweeted, "I contacted customer service and was told not to worry and that they are working to resolve the issue."

@BankofAmerica software glitch has resulted in online banking showing zero (0) balance for many (if not all) accounts. I contacted customer service and was told not to worry and that they are working to resolve the issue in few (?) hours! — Metro Amir (@Metro_Amir) August 5, 2020

Bank of America told one customer on Twitter when viewing their account online or on mobile, to click on the "individual account view" to see their correct balance, instead of the summary.

Some clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance when viewing their account summary in online banking/mobile. Clients should click the individual account view for their correct balance. ^nicole — Bank of America Help (@BofA_Help) August 5, 2020

As of Wednesday afternoon it was unclear if Bank of America had fully resolved the issue.