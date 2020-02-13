Attorney General Barr says Trump's tweets on cases make it 'impossible' to do job

William Barr made the comments about Trump on Twitter in an interview days after the Justice Department overruled its prosecutors in the president's friend's case.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump, saying that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News on Thursday just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. They had initially recommended in a court filing that President Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison.