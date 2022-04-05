'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence dead at 23

"He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed," the show said.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — "American Idol" star Willie Spence has died in a car crash in Tennessee, officials said.

Spence, 23, finished as runner-up to Chayce Beckham in the show's 19th season.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in East Tennessee's Marion County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a preliminary report Wednesday. Spence's 2019 Jeep Cherokee "left the roadway" of Interstate 24 and hit the back of a tractor trailer that had stopped on the shoulder.

THP said both Spence and the uninjured tractor trailer driver were wearing seatbelts. The crash investigation is still underway.

"He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed," the singing competition show said on Twitter.

The Georgia-born singer wowed judges in his time on "American Idol," starting with a rendition of Rihanna's "Diamonds" that got a standing ovation from judge Lionel Richie. He went on to release an EP called "The Voice" and several singles.

Just hours before the crash, Spence shared a video on Instagram of himself singing. According to his social media, he was set to head to the United Kingdom in November for a live performance in London.