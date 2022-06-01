The 48-hour online shopping event will kick off in July, but some deals will be available even earlier.

SEATTLE — Prime Day, Amazon's annual 48-hour deals event, will be held on July 12 and 13 this year, the company announced Thursday.

The event offering deals on clothing, tech and more is set to take place in 20 different countries. Amazon said India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates will have a different Prime Day event later this summer.

This year's event will be the first without Jeff Bezos as CEO, after stepping down in 2021. Andy Jassy took over the CEO role while Bezos became Amazon's executive chairman.

Prime Day deals are member exclusive. Earlier this year, Amazon bumped prices up for it's Prime membership by $20 dollars, to $139 per year, due to labor and shipping costs.

Amazon began the sales-filled event in 2015 and it quickly became one of the company's biggest shopping days. In recent years, other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also promoted shopping events during and around Prime Day. On Thursday, Target announced a three-day "Deal Days" event from July 11-13, which overlaps Prime Day.

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon announced the event will officially start July 12 at 3 a.m. eastern time. However, early deals will be available for members as early as June 21.