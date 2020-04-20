'A stroke of luck' to be on global cruise during pandemic

Many cruise ships have been the centers of coronavirus problems, but one Italian ship is a safe haven for the people on it right now.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several cruise ships have become coronavirus traps after outbreaks were discovered on board. But one Italian cruise ship has been a virus-free bubble since it set sail in January.

On Monday the Deliziosa will make its first port-of-call in 35 days when it docks in Barcelona, Spain. Spaniard Carlos Payá will be one of 168 Spaniards who disembark.

Payá says being on board the boat during the pandemic was “a stroke of good luck.” The ship will then head to its final destination, Genoa, Italy.