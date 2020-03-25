7.5 magnitude earthquake off Russia prompts Hawaii tsunami watch

While there was a chance of potentially damaging waves hitting Hawaii, the watch was canceled less than an hour later.

MOSCOW, Russia — A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores.

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii, but was canceled 46 minutes later.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 136 miles south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 37 miles deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the quake's epicenter.